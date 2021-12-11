Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 131 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

