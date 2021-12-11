Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

NYSE F opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

