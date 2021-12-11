Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL opened at $75.50 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

