Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $504,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.