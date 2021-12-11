Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Digital Turbine by 32.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 28.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

