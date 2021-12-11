Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000.

RYLD stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

