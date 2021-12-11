Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.95 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

