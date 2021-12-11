goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$215.88.

GSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$0.84 on Monday, hitting C$175.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,051. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$89.20 and a twelve month high of C$218.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,319,816.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

