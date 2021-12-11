Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 382,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

