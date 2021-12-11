Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $54,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $608.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

