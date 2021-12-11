Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Savara were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 340,489 shares of company stock valued at $386,177 over the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

