Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 190.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.05. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOGC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

