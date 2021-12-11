Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $2,654,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,349,500. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 45.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

