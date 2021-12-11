Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232,591 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

