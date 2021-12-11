Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $310.39

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.39 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.45). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.51), with a volume of 8,607 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 310.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

In other news, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.44), for a total value of £49,580 ($65,747.25). Also, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.22), for a total value of £159,000 ($210,847.37). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,480 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,880.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

