Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

