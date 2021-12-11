Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given New GBX 1,325 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.84) to GBX 1,325 ($17.57) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.48) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.53).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 1,185 ($15.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,269.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,259.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.