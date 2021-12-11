Graviocoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,362.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $1,362.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00312182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

