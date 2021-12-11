GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 65.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $42,369.27 and approximately $145.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.42 or 0.08239146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00080747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.65 or 1.00012211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002802 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,742,221 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

