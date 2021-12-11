Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Sells $1,005,300.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lincoln Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $202.57 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

