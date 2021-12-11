Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $784,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $2,004,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Shares of DE stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.24. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.82 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

