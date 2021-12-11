Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises 2.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Waters by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $340.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.97. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $238.63 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

