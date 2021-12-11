Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.