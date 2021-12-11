Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

