Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Invests $430,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $244.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $157.83 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

