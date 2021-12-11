Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,724 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

