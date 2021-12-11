Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 80.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 212.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $203.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.81. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,115 shares of company stock valued at $143,815. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

