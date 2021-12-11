Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $413,000 Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

