Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $478,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,957,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

STEM opened at $18.56 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,098,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

