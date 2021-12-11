Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $717,000 Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 99.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth about $14,375,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,003 shares of company stock worth $8,502,737 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

