Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.84 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.