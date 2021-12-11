Hays (LON:HAS) PT Lowered to GBX 160 at Liberum Capital

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.19) to GBX 160 ($2.12) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Hays to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 195 ($2.59) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.39).

LON HAS opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 135.50 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.14.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

