Head-To-Head Analysis: Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) vs. Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxford Instruments and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mirion Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Mirion Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 33,293.44 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Oxford Instruments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Summary

Oxford Instruments beats Mirion Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research and Discovery segment offers advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable measurements down to the molecular, and atomic level which are used in fundamental research. The Service and Healthcare segment includes customer service and support for the group’s products and the service, sale and rental of third-party healthcare imaging systems. The company was founded by Martin Francis Wood and Audrey Wood in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.