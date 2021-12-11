Head to Head Analysis: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21% Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42%

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.08 $10.00 million $0.49 25.78 Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.76 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.64

Vidler Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vidler Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

