Head-To-Head Contrast: mPhase Technologies (XDSL) and Its Peers

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS: XDSL) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare mPhase Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 3.96% 12.15% 5.88% mPhase Technologies Competitors -464.12% -2.09% -4.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for mPhase Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies Competitors 73 525 778 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 39.58%. Given mPhase Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe mPhase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million $1.67 million N/A mPhase Technologies Competitors $681.85 million $41.65 million 6.85

mPhase Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.20, meaning that their average stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

mPhase Technologies peers beat mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

