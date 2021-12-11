Head to Head Survey: Spotify Technology (SPOT) and The Competition

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Spotify Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotify Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spotify Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology -1.31% -4.29% -1.68% Spotify Technology Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spotify Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology 3 8 14 0 2.44 Spotify Technology Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

Spotify Technology presently has a consensus target price of $309.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 77.29%. Given Spotify Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spotify Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spotify Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology $9.00 billion -$663.68 million -129.59 Spotify Technology Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -20.78

Spotify Technology has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Spotify Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spotify Technology rivals beat Spotify Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides users with limited on-demand online access of music and unlimited online access of podcasts on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. It also serves both premium subscriber acquisition channel and a robust option for users who are unable or unwilling to pay a monthly subscription fee but still want to enjoy access to a wide variety of high-quality audio content. The company was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April, 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

