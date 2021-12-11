Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,557. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,184,000 after acquiring an additional 267,839 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

