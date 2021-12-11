Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00171199 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00543971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059446 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

