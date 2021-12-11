Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HEINY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

