Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.20 ($103.60).

HEN3 opened at €71.26 ($80.07) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.27. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

