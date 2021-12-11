Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Lowered by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $29,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $38,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

