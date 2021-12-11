Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.48

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $184.48 and last traded at $184.48, with a volume of 9460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

