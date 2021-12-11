Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$11.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

