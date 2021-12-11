Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,313 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.