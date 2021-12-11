Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $240.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

