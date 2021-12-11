Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $62,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after buying an additional 607,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 535,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $24,585,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of KSS opened at $51.76 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

