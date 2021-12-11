Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 425.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of EMN opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

