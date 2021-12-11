Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

