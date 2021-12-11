Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54,664 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $87.89 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.