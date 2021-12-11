Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $349.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

